Ukraine Hospital Hit, One Killed, In 'massive' Russian Strike: Official

Published November 07, 2024

Ukraine hospital hit, one killed, in 'massive' Russian strike: official

A Russian strike on the frontline city of Zaporizhzhia damaged a hospital, killed one person, and wounded 17 more, including a medic and a child, the regional governor said on Thursday

The industrial hub, which Russia has attacked more in recent days, had a pre-war population of more than 700,000 people and lies around 35 kilometres from the nearest Russian positions.

The industrial hub, which Russia has attacked more in recent days, had a pre-war population of more than 700,000 people and lies around 35 kilometres from the nearest Russian positions.

The regional governor Ivan Fedorov said in statements on social media that one person was killed and 17 more were wounded, including a medic and one-year-old child.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to provide more arms to help defend the skies.

"Air defence for Ukraine, the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft, the permission for Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes against the occupier -- this is the real protection of life," he said in response to the strike.

Images distributed by emergency services showed a collapsed Soviet-era building and rescue workers in helmets digging through debris.

Zaporizhzhia city has come under increasing Russian aerial bombardments in recent weeks and six people were killed in a strike on an industrial sector of the city earlier this week.

Analysts of the Russian invasion have speculated that the Kremlin could launch an offensive towards the city this winter.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the wider Zaporizhzhia region in late 2022 despite not having full military control over it.

