Ukraine, IMF Achieve Progress in Discussions on New Loan Program - Mission Head

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) mission completed its work in Kiev , making progress in discussions on a new support program for the Ukrainian economy, mission chief Ron van Rooden said on Saturday.

Last year, the IMF approved a standby loan agreement of $3.9 billion for Ukraine, with an implementation period of 14 months. The mission came to Kiev to discuss the new program on November 14.

"The mission has made significant further progress in discussions about measures and reforms that could form the basis of a new program supported by the IMF. Among these steps are measures in the monetary, fiscal and financial sectors, as well as reforms aimed at improving business environments, strengthening the rule of law and boosting economic growth," van Roden was cited by the IMF mission in Ukraine.

The head added that the discussions would continue in the coming weeks.