UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, IMF Reach Tentative Deal On Economic Policy Oversight Program - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Ukraine, IMF Reach Tentative Deal on Economic Policy Oversight Program - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine reached a tentative deal to implement an economic policy oversight program to put Kiev on track towards a full-fledged program with the financial agency, the IMF said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine reached a tentative deal to implement an economic policy oversight program to put Kiev on track towards a full-fledged program with the financial agency, the IMF said on Wednesday.

"The mission and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies for a Program Monitoring with board Involvement (PMB)," the IMF said in a statement.

Ukrainian authorities requested a four-month PMB to support their economic program, anchor macroeconomic policies and pave the way to a full-fledged IMF program, the statement said.

An IMF mission held virtual talks with Ukraine from November 11-22 to discuss the key elements of their program, the statement said.

The PMB will help provide an anchor for macroeconomic policies and catalyze donor support, the statement said.

The agreement is subject to approval by IMF Management and an IMF Executive Board discussion, expected to take place in the coming weeks, the statement added.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Kiev November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistanis role vital in bolstering econo ..

Overseas Pakistanis role vital in bolstering economy, says Governor Balighur Reh ..

50 seconds ago
 New $400Mln US Drawdown for Ukraine Includes Munit ..

New $400Mln US Drawdown for Ukraine Includes Munitions, Air Defense Equipment - ..

51 seconds ago
 European Space Agency names five new astronauts

European Space Agency names five new astronauts

54 seconds ago
 All Ukraine's NPPs, Most TPPs, HPPs Temporarily De ..

All Ukraine's NPPs, Most TPPs, HPPs Temporarily De-Energized on Wednesday - Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Motive behind Pindi-March is to influence appointm ..

Motive behind Pindi-March is to influence appointment process: Rana Ihsan

5 minutes ago
 Provincial secretaries informed about serious life ..

Provincial secretaries informed about serious life threats in PTI's long march

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.