Ukraine Importing Electricity From Slovakia While Exports Halted - Ukrenergo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo said on Sunday that electricity imports from Slovakia would be carried out throughout May 28 while exports remain on hold.

"There are no exports, as yesterday. Imports will be coming in from Slovakia almost all day, but the volume is insignificant during the evening consumption peak," the company said on Telegram.

The company noted that to cover the evening peak consumption on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (18:00-19:00 GMT), the Ukrainian power system took emergency aid from the Romanian grid. The reason was the insufficient total capacity of Ukrainian power plants.

Ukrenergo once again urged Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly in the evening hours, especially from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and to transfer the use of powerful equipment from evening hours to morning, afternoon or night to reduce the load on power system.

On Thursday, Ukrenergo chairman of the board Volodymyr Kudrytskyy said that the summer season would be a difficult period for the Ukrainian energy system, as there was already a shortage of resources.

Earlier in May it was reported that Ukraine stopped exporting electricity due to the need to ensure domestic consumption.