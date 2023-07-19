Open Menu

Ukraine Imports Over $30Bln Worth of Goods Since Start of 2023 - Customs

Ukraine has imported goods worth $30.4 billion from January to June 2023, Ukraine's state customs service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Ukraine has imported goods worth $30.4 billion from January to June 2023, Ukraine's state customs service said on Wednesday.

"During January-June 2023, goods worth $30.4 billion were imported to Ukraine, and goods worth $19.4 billion were exported," the service said in a statement.

Ukrainian imports included machinery, equipment and vehicles worth $8.9 billion; fuel and energy worth $5.8 billion, and chemical products worth $5.5 billion, the statement said.

At the same time, Ukraine exported $11.7 billion worth of food products, $2.1 billion worth of metals and metal products, and $1.6 billion worth of machinery, equipment and vehicles, the statement added.

The top three suppliers of goods to the country were China with $4.7 billion worth of imports, Poland with $3.2 billion and Turkey with $2.4 billion. Ukraine exported goods worth $2.7 billion to Poland, $1.9 billion to Romania and $1.6 billion to China, according to the statement.

