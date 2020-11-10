UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Imposes Sanctions On Nicaragua After Ambassador's Visit To Crimea - Kiev

Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Ukraine has begun the process of applying sanctions against Nicaragua after the visit of the Nicaraguan ambassador in Moscow to Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In October, the government of Ukraine issued a decree initiating the procedure for imposing sanctions against Nicaragua for the appointment of an honorary consul in Crimea.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had repeatedly warned the Nicaraguan side about the inadmissibility of any actions violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. The Ukrainian side has begun the process of applying sanctions in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine and will further take all necessary action provided by the Ukrainian and international law to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Nicaraguan Ambassador to Russia Alba Azusena Torres arrived in Crimea to hand over a consular commission to Oleg Belaventsev, the former Russian presidential envoy who became honorary consul of Nicaragua in Russia with residence in Simferopol.

"Our country considers this contemptible action an openly unfriendly gesture of Nicaragua towards Ukraine," the statement said.

Crimea rejoined Russia on March 18, 2014, after 97 percent of those participating in a regional referendum voted for the reunification. Ukraine and the majority of Western countries continue to consider Crimea as Ukrainian territory, accusing Russia of its illegal annexation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the issue of Crimea's territorial belonging is "historically closed," since Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia in accordance with democratic procedures. Nicaragua recognized Crimea as a part of Russia in 2014.

