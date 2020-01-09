UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine In National Mourning After Deadly Airliner Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:17 PM

Ukraine in national mourning after deadly airliner crash

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a day of national mourning Thursday, promising to find the "truth" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran which killed all 176 on board

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a day of national mourning Thursday, promising to find the "truth" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran which killed all 176 on board.

"January 9 has been decreed a day of national mourning," the Ukrainian leader said in a video address posted on his official Facebook account.

Zelensky on Wednesday cut short a trip to Oman and flew back to Ukraine after the Boeing 737 flying from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff. It was the first fatal crash of the country's largest carrier, Ukraine International Airlines.

"Ukraine's priority is to establish the causes of the catastrophe. We are undoubtedly going to get to the truth," Zelensky said.

Some 45 Ukrainian security officials and experts flew to Tehran early Thursday to participate in the investigation, including "deciphering the black boxes" discovered by Iranian authorities at the crash site, Zelensky said.

They will also seek to identify the Ukrainian victims with a view to repatriating their remains.

Those who died on Flight PS752 were mostly Iranian and Canadian nationals, but they also included 11 Ukrainians.

These included nine crew members, whose photos were displayed at the departure hall in the Borispyl airport in a tribute.

The president's office issued a photo of Zelensky laying a bouquet of roses at the impromptu memorial.

He called on the public to "refrain from all manipulation, speculation and conspiracy theories" about the crash, which occurred just minutes after takeoff on the same morning as Iran's missile strike against US forces in Iraq.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Facebook Iraq Oman Died Tehran Same Kiev SITE January All From Airport

Recent Stories

About 75 percent construction work of Sialkot-Laho ..

51 seconds ago

South Korea Has No Immediate Plans to Evacuate Com ..

55 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 115 bn into mark ..

3 minutes ago

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

22 minutes ago

CCC transfers Arshad Malik video scandal case to A ..

22 minutes ago

Two more polio cases surface in KP

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.