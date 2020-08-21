UrduPoint.com
Ukraine In Talks With Foreign Developers To Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine - President

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Ukraine is ready to mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine if foreign developers agree to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Ukraine is ready to mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine if foreign developers agree to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

In a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants to be among those first to receive an Israeli vaccine once it is ready.

"We have several enterprises that are ready to mass produce [a vaccine]. We are already in talks with some countries that are developing a vaccine ... And we say that if we manage to get a vaccine from one country or another, we are ready to mass produce it, helping other countries and first of all helping Ukrainians," the president said during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had no technical means to develop own vaccine.

"But the issue of science, medicine, and vaccine development in the future is of huge importance. Therefore, this task has already been set. The Health Ministry and the prime minister, on his own, gather scientists, and we will build a serious [medical] center ... so that we are ready for any future challenges, but it takes time," Zelenskyy added.

In April, Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Lyashko said that Zelenskyy had promised $1 million for the development of a Ukrainian coronavirus vaccine.

