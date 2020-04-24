UrduPoint.com
Ukraine In Talks With Libya To Free 18 Sailors From Captured Ships - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:09 PM

Ukraine in Talks With Libya to Free 18 Sailors From Captured Ships - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Dmytro spoke with his Libyan counterpart, Mohamed Siala, over the phone on Thursday about 18 Ukrainian sailors in Libyan custody

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Dmytro spoke with his Libyan counterpart, Mohamed Siala, over the phone on Thursday about 18 Ukrainian sailors in Libyan custody.

The seamen were detained by the UN-backed Libyan government aboard two tankers seized in 2016 and 2017 on suspicion of smuggling oil and diesel fuel from the war-torn country.

"The parties paid special attention to the release of 18 Ukrainian sailors in detention facilities in Libya, including 4 crew members of the Captain Khayyam tanker and 14 crew members of the Ruta tanker," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

The top Ukrainian diplomat reaffirmed his country's support for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and invited Siala to visit Ukraine "when circumstances permit."

