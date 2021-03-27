Ukraine in Talks With Normandy Four Leaders on Donbas Situation - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak are holding consultations with the leaders of the Normandy Four countries regarding recent escalation in Donbas, Oleksiy Arestovich, information policy counselor of Ukraine's contact group on Donbas, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Donbas armed forces reported four Ukrainian soldiers killed and two more injured in the shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. In response, Kiev's delegation in the contact group announced an emergency internal meeting.

"We called on the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] to hold a meeting of the security subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, we are waiting for the response from the Russian side.

The president and the head of the presidential office are actively consulting with the leaders of the Normandy Four countries on the big violation that resulted in the death of our military personnel," Arestovich said as aired by the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

According to Arestovich, Ukraine considers complete ceasefire as the only condition for successful negotiations in the future.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has repeatedly mentioned the aggravation of the situation over the past two months, reporting increased use by the Ukrainian army of artillery systems and 120-mm and 82-mm mortars.