Ukraine Informs IAEA About Rotation of Chernobyl Personnel

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that it has received confirmation from the Ukrainian regulator regarding the rotation of around half of the staff at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"Ukraine's national regulator confirmed that the rotation of on-site personnel had begun in the morning and that those who had left had already been replaced by other Ukrainian staff," the IAEA said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi welcomed the news about the partial rotation of Chernobyl staff.

"I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon," Grossi said as quoted in the IAEA statement.

Regarding the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the IAEA said that the facility now has three high voltage off-site power lines available, including one on standby, and all the safety systems are fully functional at the site, which was taken over by Russia on March 4.

On March 4, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev attempted a provocation at the Zaporizhzhya the night before and accused Moscow of creating a source of radioactive contamination at the plant. According to the ministry, a group of Russian soldiers were patrolling the area adjacent to the station when a Ukrainian sabotage unit opened fire on them from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the NPP.

It was suppressed by return fire. The sabotage group set the building ablaze when leaving it. The fire was later extinguished, with radiation level assessed as normal.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said this month that Ukrainian nationalists had also committed an extremely dangerous provocation in Chernobyl, attacking the power grid facilities that provide electricity to the Chernobyl NPP, but Russian experts took prompt measures to switch to backup diesel generator power sources. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has emphasized that statements coming from Kiev claiming that there was a safety threat from radiation posed by the Chernobyl NPP after it was taken under the control of Russian forces were not true.

Russia has informed the IAEA that the management and operation of Chernobyl, as well as the Zaporizhzhya NPP, is being carried out by Ukrainian personnel, but a group of Russian experts is also providing assistance.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.