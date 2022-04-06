UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Informs IAEA On Resuming Regulatory Control Over Chernobyl NPP - Grossi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Ukraine has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it had resumed regulatory control over the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the process of resuming regulatory control at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has begun," Grossi said in a statement published on the IAEA website.

The next rotation of personnel at the NPP would be possible only if the security situation improves, the statement read.

On April 2, Grossi said that Russia had confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from the Chernobyl NPP. The day before the IAEA chief held a meeting with Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and other high-ranking Russian officials in Kaliningrad, to discuss, among other things, the situation with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Prior to that, he traveled to Ukraine for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities.

On February 25, the Russian airborne forces took control over the Chernobyl NPP. Russian troops and Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion reached an agreement to jointly secure power units and sarcophagus of the NPP to ensure that nationalist formations or other terrorist organizations will not be able to take advantage of the current situation in Ukraine to organize a nuclear provocation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow

