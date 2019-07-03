Ukraine Informs PACE on Withdrawing Invitation for PACE Observers to Elections - Source

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has received a letter informing about Ukraine's withdrawal of its invitation for PACE observers to monitor the snap Ukrainian parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21, a source in the Council of Europe told RIA Novosti on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has received a letter informing about Ukraine's withdrawal of its invitation for PACE observers to monitor the snap Ukrainian parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21, a source in the Council of Europe told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The source confirmed that PACE had received this document, without adding any details.

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Andriy Parubiy, said on Tuesday that he had withdrawn the invitation for PACE observers due to the fact that PACE had restored the Russian delegation's voting rights, which the country lost in 2014 over its alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis.