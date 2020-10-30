Ukraine Initiates Emergency Meeting of Minsk Security Subgroup After Two Soldiers Killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine has initiated an emergency meeting of the subgroup on security after two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Donbas on Friday and another two injured earlier on Thursday, the delegation's press service reported on Friday.

"The Ukrainian delegation has initiated an emergency meeting of the TCG's subgroup on security," press service wrote on Telegram.

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine includes Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE, was created in 2014 to provide a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Donbas region.

On July 27, the TCG agreed on new measures to maintain the ceasefire, which included a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage or offensive missions in sensitive locations, entered into force. The sides also agreed on a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable.