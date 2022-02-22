Ukraine Initiates Emergency Normandy Four Summit - Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Kiev initiated an emergency meeting of the Normandy Four summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"An emergency meeting of the Normandy Four summit has also been initiated. We expect clear and effective steps of support from our partners.

It is very important now to see who our true friend and partner is, and who will continue to intimidate the Russian Federation with words," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.