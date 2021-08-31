UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Inks $30Bln Deal With Westinghouse To Construct 5 Power Units - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:09 PM

Ukraine Inks $30Bln Deal With Westinghouse to Construct 5 Power Units - Zelenskyy

The National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) of Ukraine better known as Energoatom and the US corporation Westinghouse on Tuesday signed a memorandum to construct the power unit at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) and four more units at a cost totaling $30 billion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) of Ukraine better known as Energoatom and the US corporation Westinghouse on Tuesday signed a memorandum to construct the power unit at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) and four more units at a cost totaling $30 billion.

"I commend the signing of a memorandum between NNEGC Energoatom and Westinghouse electric ... on the joint construction of the Khmelnytskyi NPP power unit as a pilot project and 4 more units under their technology in the future," Zelenskyy said. "The total cost of the project is up to $30 billion."

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Nuclear Company (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

11 minutes ago
 Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

1 hour ago
 Ryanair returns to profit but faces 'difficult' wi ..

Ryanair returns to profit but faces 'difficult' winter: CEO

1 minute ago
 Ali criticizes previous governments on current Kar ..

Ali criticizes previous governments on current Karachi situation

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs officials to serve masses wit ..

Commissioner directs officials to serve masses with devotions

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.