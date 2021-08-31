Ukraine Inks $30Bln Deal With Westinghouse to Construct 5 Power Units - Zelenskyy

The National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) of Ukraine better known as Energoatom and the US corporation Westinghouse on Tuesday signed a memorandum to construct the power unit at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) and four more units at a cost totaling $30 billion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) of Ukraine better known as Energoatom and the US corporation Westinghouse on Tuesday signed a memorandum to construct the power unit at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) and four more units at a cost totaling $30 billion.

"I commend the signing of a memorandum between NNEGC Energoatom and Westinghouse electric ... on the joint construction of the Khmelnytskyi NPP power unit as a pilot project and 4 more units under their technology in the future," Zelenskyy said. "The total cost of the project is up to $30 billion."