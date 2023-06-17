UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Inks Declaration With Czech Republic, Slovakia On IFVs' Procurement, Maintenance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have inked a declaration of intent on the procurement and maintenance of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"With (Defense Minister) of (Slovakia) Martin Sklenar & (Defense Minister) of Czech Republic (Jana Cernochova) we signed a declaration of intent in the sphere of procurement and maintenance of IFVs with the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic on the sidelines of the UDCG (Ukraine Defense Contact Group) meeting," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

He added that details on the matter would be unveiled later, while noting that the move was an important step in cooperation between the countries.

In late May, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that his government had approved the purchase of 246 Swedish-made CV90 armored combat vehicles worth 59.

7 billion korunas ($2.7 billion) in what has been described as one of the country's largest military deals in recent years. On June 2, Cernochova said her country and Slovakia were seeking to cooperate on ammunition production.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

