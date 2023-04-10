Ukraine Insists on Receiving F-16 Fighters Due to Shorter Wait - Air Force

Ukraine wants its foreign donors to supply specifically the F-16 fighters as the delivery of other Western aircraft will take longer, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine wants its foreign donors to supply specifically the F-16 fighters as the delivery of other Western aircraft will take longer, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Monday.

"The F-16 is by far the most common aircraft in the world: approximately 4,500 of these aircraft have been manufactured ... while other aircraft we will have to wait, be it the Typhoon or the Gripen ..

. We need jets here and now," Ignat told the Ukrainian media.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia last February. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.