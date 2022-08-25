Ukraine Intel Services Likely Killed Dugina to Spark Russian Overreaction - Ex-US Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Ukrainian intelligence services likely murdered Russian journalist Darya Dugina to prompt an overreaction from the Russian government, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"There's little doubt in my mind that she was assassinated by the Ukrainian intelligence services," Black said. "It seems to be that there is a new drive towards the assassination of people that the Ukraine feels need to be silenced. They silenced this daughter of this political activist, this journalist and done it right in Moscow. I think it is possible that they are trying to trigger some sort of an overreaction on the part of the Russian government. But the Ukrainian government is very corrupted, it is a criminal government, and it doesn't surprise me that they would be assassinating the daughters of people who oppose them."

Black noted that recently the Ukrainian government has published a list of people that they claim are guilty of disinformation and being Russian propagandists.

"There are 72 people on the list. And these are not Ukrainians. These are all people outside of Ukraine. I happen to be one of the people on the list,' Black shared.

Black said when the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) caliphate was at its zenith of power, there were three Americans identified as enemies of the group, and he was one of those.

"It's ironic that I'm listed as being sort of an enemy of Ukraine. I'm not an enemy of Ukraine, not of the people. I'm certainly not fond of their government, which is just fatally flawed and corrupt," Black said.

As some people in the West believe that it is basically an SBU hit list, there was such a backlash that they were forced to take it offline, Black said.

Ukraine, he added, is working with US Homeland Security to develop this mechanism to suppress what they call disinformation.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.