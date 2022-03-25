UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Intended To Complete Combat Shakedown By 28 February - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

An order by the commander of Ukraine's National Guard dated January 22 directed to complete combat integration by February 28, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) An order by the commander of Ukraine's National Guard dated January 22 directed to complete combat integration by February 28, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"I specifically want to draw your attention.

All nationalists' combat integration activities were ordered to be completed by February 28," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

Konashenkov explained that such directive appeared in a secret order of commander of Ukraine's National Guard Mykola Balan dated January 22. The document addressed to the chiefs of the northern Kiev, southern Odessa and western territorial departments of the National Guard was seized by the Russian armed forces.

