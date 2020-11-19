Ukraine Intends to Boost Bilateral Trade With Brazil - Foreign Minister Kuleba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Ukrainian authorities intend to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Brazil, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a video conference with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo.

"On November 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a video conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo. According to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine is especially interested in increasing the volume of bilateral trade," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Kuleba, today Brazil is Ukraine's largest trade partner in South America, and Kiev is ready to significantly expand the range of exports and imports.