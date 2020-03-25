UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Intends To Close Borders For Passengers Starting March 27 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

Ukraine Intends to Close Borders for Passengers Starting March 27 - Prime Minister

Ukraine intends to suspend all passenger travel through its borders starting March 27 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a cabinet meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Ukraine intends to suspend all passenger travel through its borders starting March 27 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a cabinet meeting.

"Until the end of Friday, we should stop all passenger travel through Ukrainian borders, in both directions," Shmyhal said.

He noted that most of Ukraine's COVID-19 cases occurred from citizens arriving from abroad.

