Ukraine Intends to Double Trade With Turkey to $10 Billion a Year - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Ukrainian authorities intend to double annual trade with Turkey to $10 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

According to the State Statistics Service, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Turkey in 2019 amounted to $4.9 billion, $2.

6 billion of which were exports, and $2.3 billion were imports of goods to Ukraine.

"I believe that our countries have sufficient potential for the volume of trade to at least double, to $10 billion a year. Given the proximity factor and the volume of trade between our countries, Ukraine is interested in signing an ambitious, overwhelming agreement [on free trade] to maximally use its potential," Shmyhal said as quoted by the cabinet.