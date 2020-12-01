UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Intends To Double Trade With Turkey To $10 Billion A Year - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Ukrainian authorities intend to double annual trade with Turkey to $10 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

According to the State Statistics Service, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Turkey in 2019 amounted to $4.9 billion, $2.

6 billion of which were exports, and $2.3 billion were imports of goods to Ukraine.

"I believe that our countries have sufficient potential for the volume of trade to at least double, to $10 billion a year. Given the proximity factor and the volume of trade between our countries, Ukraine is interested in signing an ambitious, overwhelming agreement [on free trade] to maximally use its potential," Shmyhal said as quoted by the cabinet.

