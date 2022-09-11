Ukraine Intends to Start Power Supplies to Poland in December, Zelenskyy Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country intends to start supplying electricity to Poland in December, from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"I have ordered to accelerate the reconstruction of the power transmission line from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant to the Polish city of Rzeszow ...

We must complete this reconstruction by December 8 and provide Poland with the necessary amount of electricity," Zelenskyy said in a Saturday video address.

In June, Ukraine and Poland signed an agreement providing for cooperation in the energy sector, as well as for phasing out Russian energy.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has proposed to the EU to issue a permit to increase electricity trade with Ukraine.