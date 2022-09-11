UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Intends To Start Power Supplies To Poland In December, Zelenskyy Says

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Ukraine Intends to Start Power Supplies to Poland in December, Zelenskyy Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country intends to start supplying electricity to Poland in December, from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"I have ordered to accelerate the reconstruction of the power transmission line from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant to the Polish city of Rzeszow ...

We must complete this reconstruction by December 8 and provide Poland with the necessary amount of electricity," Zelenskyy said in a Saturday video address.

In June, Ukraine and Poland signed an agreement providing for cooperation in the energy sector, as well as for phasing out Russian energy.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has proposed to the EU to issue a permit to increase electricity trade with Ukraine.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Nuclear Rzeszow Poland June December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

4 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

5 hours ago
 Healthcare facilities being providing to flood vic ..

Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

5 hours ago
 PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakis ..

PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.