WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Ukraine is intensifying its work to freeze overseas assets belonging to the Wagner Group private military company, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Monday.

"We are intensifying our work to freeze the Wagner Group's overseas assets to deprive the group of the resources to finance its criminal activities in Ukraine and worldwide," Kostin said during a press conference alongside US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Moreover, Kostin added that Ukraine is talking extensively with the United States about acquiring US intelligence information to investigate and prosecute war crimes allegedly committed by Russians.

Kostin, without getting into details, added that Ukraine made progress with regard to getting specified information it needed.

The US government currently designates the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization. US lawmakers recently reintroduced legislation to designate the Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization as well as impose stronger sanctions on the company.

The Wagner Group has conducted operations around the world, including counterterrorism missions in Africa and is aiding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.