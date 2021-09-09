Ukraine Interested in North Macedonian Experience of Cooperation With NATO - Zelenskyy

UrduPoint.com

Ukraine is interested in North Macedonia's experience of strengthening cooperation with NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Ukraine is interested in North Macedonia's experience of strengthening cooperation with NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with his North Macedonian counterpart, Stevo Pendarovski, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his country's independence.

"I congratulated [Stevo Pendarovski] on 30th Independence Anniversary of North Macedonia by phone. I thanked for support of Ukraine sovereignty. We discussed deepening of economic interaction. I am interested in sharing experiences between [Ukraine] and [North Macednia] on deepening cooperation with [NATO]," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Ukraine's ambition to achieve EU and NATO membership has been a national priority dictating the country's foreign and domestic policies.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted constitutional amendments that committed the country to seek EU and NATO membership in 2019. In June 2020, the North Atlantic Council recognized Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia officially joined the alliance in March 2020.

