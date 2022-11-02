Ukraine Introduces Hourly Power Outage Schedules - Ukrenergo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Schedules of hourly power outages were introduced on Wednesday in the central and northern parts of Ukraine, the country's energy utility Ukrenergo said.

"Today, November 2, hourly outage schedules were put into effect from 6 a.m. (04:00 GMT)," the company wrote on Telegram.

According to Ukrenergo, its dispatch center provided distribution network operators with volumes to limit power supply in the format of hourly outages for consumers in Kiev and Kiev region, as well as in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24. Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's website, nearly 40% of the country's energy infrastructure was seriously damaged as of November 1. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.