Ukraine Introduces Martial Law - President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 10:30 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Martial law is introduced throughout the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.
"We are introducing martial law throughout our country," Zelenskyy said in an address to Ukrainian citizens.
