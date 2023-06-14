UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Invites Brazil To Participate In Zelenskyy's 'Peace Formula' Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ukraine Invites Brazil to Participate in Zelenskyy's 'Peace Formula' Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Ukrainian government would welcome Brazil's participation in the upcoming summit on the Ukrainian settlement based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday.

In May, Zelenskyy said that a summit was in the making to gather as many countries as possible to discuss his 10-point settlement plan, which Kiev calls a "peace formula." The Financial Times has reported, citing a European official, that Zelenskyy requested support for his summit from G7 leaders during their summit in Hiroshima.

"Surely, we have a strong interest in the participation of Brazil in this summit. We are ready for talks, and it is very important for us to hear your position," Yermak said during a phone conversation with Chief Adviser to the Brazilian president Celso Amorim, as quoted in a readout on the Ukrainian Presidency's website.

Yermak briefed the Brazilian official on the summit preparations, according to the readout.

In April, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict. He urged countries not involved to take responsibility for advancing talks for settlement, as well as to provide Russia with "minimum conditions" for ending the conflict. In addition, Lula suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

On June 5, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak criticized the peace plan proposed by Brazil, as well as the one proposed by Indonesia, as "detached from the reality," insisting that Zelenslyy's plan is the only viable and acceptable option for Kiev.

The ten points on Zelenskyy's plan include the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity. Zelenskyy also wants security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate his country for the losses using Russian assets.

