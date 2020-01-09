UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Invites UK To Join Iran Plane Crash Probe - Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Ukraine Invites UK to Join Iran Plane Crash Probe - Presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the United Kingdom to take part in the probe into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, during a phone call with the UK prime minister on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the United Kingdom to take part in the probe into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, during a phone call with the UK prime minister on Thursday.

"The President invited the United Kingdom to join the investigation. Boris Johnson supported this idea and stressed that the best British experts should be involved," the Ukrainian presidential office said.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight had 176 people on board when it crashed near Tehran soon after the takeoff on Wednesday.

Most of those killed were Iranians and Canadians but there were also 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew members, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Brits and three Germans on board.

Iran is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Ukraine said it had sent its experts. Canada and Sweden have offered their assistance. The United States may be included as its company built the crashed Boeing 737.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Company Tehran Brits United Kingdom United States Sweden May Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Dozens killed by heavy rain in Angola

5 minutes ago

Venezuela contact group recognises Guaido as speak ..

5 minutes ago

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan lauds journalists' service ..

5 minutes ago

Boy scouts movement to be organised across Punjab: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.