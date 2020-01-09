Ukraine Invites UK to Join Iran Plane Crash Probe - Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the United Kingdom to take part in the probe into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, during a phone call with the UK prime minister on Thursday.

"The President invited the United Kingdom to join the investigation. Boris Johnson supported this idea and stressed that the best British experts should be involved," the Ukrainian presidential office said.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight had 176 people on board when it crashed near Tehran soon after the takeoff on Wednesday.

Most of those killed were Iranians and Canadians but there were also 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew members, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Brits and three Germans on board.

Iran is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Ukraine said it had sent its experts. Canada and Sweden have offered their assistance. The United States may be included as its company built the crashed Boeing 737.