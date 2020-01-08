Ukraine, Iran Agree to Coordinate Actions of Groups to Investigate Air Crash Near Tehran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Iran, Vadym Prystaiko and Javad Zarif, agreed to coordinate further actions of the investigative groups to determine the cause of the air crash near Tehran.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in southern Tehran on Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary information, all 176 people on board - 167 passengers and nine crew members from Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan - were killed.

"Spoke to Foreign Minister of #Iran Javad Zarif @JZarif. Both expressed our condolences. Agreed to coordinate further actions of our investigation groups closely to determine the cause of the terrible plane crash #PS752 in #Tehran," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.