Ukraine, Iran Begin Negotiating Compensation for Flight PS752 Crash - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Talks between Ukraine and Iran about compensation for downing of the flight PS752 started on Thursday in Kiev, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced.

"Today, the talks regarding compensation for Iran's shooting down the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 started in Kiev with the participation of the Iranian delegation," Kuleba said in a recorded address posted on the ministry's Facebook page.

The minister warned that the negotiations would not be easy, but promised that the ministry would do everything to receive the highest possible compensation for the victims' families.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot the plane down by accident.