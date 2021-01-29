Ukraine Is Not Going to Register Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said on Friday that no one in the country would register the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Ukraine's Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said on Friday that no one in the country would register the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

A lawmaker from ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity parliamentary faction said earlier that the faction requests a legislative ban on the potential purchase of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"Some political forces are trying to gain popularity using hype and fake information. I think we would not provide any reaction to this, if it did not influence people's lives and health � while vaccination is directly linked to this .

.. One political force is hysterical over the registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Well, you may be hysterical, but no one will register the Russian vaccine in the country anyway," Stepanov said at a briefing.

Some other political force keeps spreading rumors about a delay in vaccination, the minister continued.

"Vaccination will start in time, just as we keep saying since last September. We will start vaccination in February 2021," Stepanov assured.