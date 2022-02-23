UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Is Ruled By US, Europe Almost Like A Colony - Maduro

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Ukraine Is Ruled by US, Europe Almost Like a Colony - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukraine is ruled by the United States and Europe almost like a colony, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

At a regular meeting with the government, the Venezuelan leader expressed his position on the situation around Ukraine.

In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has always sought a diplomatic solution to problems around Ukraine.

"The Minsk agreements were rejected... by the elite ruling in Ukraine and being an unconditional ally of the US and Europe. That country is ruled almost like a colony," Maduro said.

He said Venezuela condemns Western plans to use military power to encircle Russia.

"We reject all plans to encircle Russia by military means. Russia must be respected, just as all the peoples of the world must be respected," Maduro said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Minsk Vladimir Putin United States Venezuela All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2022

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd February 2022

43 minutes ago
 Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

10 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

10 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>