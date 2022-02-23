Ukraine Is Ruled by US, Europe Almost Like a Colony - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukraine is ruled by the United States and Europe almost like a colony, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

At a regular meeting with the government, the Venezuelan leader expressed his position on the situation around Ukraine.

In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has always sought a diplomatic solution to problems around Ukraine.

"The Minsk agreements were rejected... by the elite ruling in Ukraine and being an unconditional ally of the US and Europe. That country is ruled almost like a colony," Maduro said.

He said Venezuela condemns Western plans to use military power to encircle Russia.

"We reject all plans to encircle Russia by military means. Russia must be respected, just as all the peoples of the world must be respected," Maduro said.