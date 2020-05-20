Ukraine, Israel Discuss Resumption of Flights Between Countries - Infrastructure Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukrainian First Deputy Infrastructure Minister Dmytro Abramovich and Israeli ambassador to Kiev Joel Lion discussed on Tuesday the resumption of regular passenger flights between their countries, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said.

"Ukrainian First Deputy Infrastructure Minister Dmytro Abramovich held a working meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Ukraine Joel Lion today [on Tuesday]. The parties discussed the possibility of resuming direct passenger air traffic between the countries after the relevant restrictive measures are lifted, as well as the prospects for further cooperation between the two countries in various infrastructure sectors," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Monday that the country may resume air traffic with the European Union on June 15 if the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen.

Ukraine began to relax restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11. Non-food stores, restaurants' summer terraces were reopened, and the ban on walking in parks was lifted. At the same time, public transport remains restricted and can be used by citizens, including by doctors and police officers, only upon special permits.

The country's health minister, Maksym Stepanov, said in a daily update on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine climbed by 260 in the past 24 hours to 18,876. The death toll increased by 13 to 548.