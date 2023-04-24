Ukraine Issue Cannot Be Considered Separately From Geopolitical Context - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Ukrainian issue can not be considered separately from the geopolitical context, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"We can not consider the Ukrainian issue separately from the geopolitical context, (the) multilateralism that provides respect for the United Nations Charter in all inter-linkages of its principles," Lavrov said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.