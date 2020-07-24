Ukraine Issues 2033 Eurobonds Worth $2Bln At 7.25% - Source
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:39 AM
Ukraine has begun issuing $2 billion worth of Eurobonds maturing in 2033, with a yield of 7.25 percent, a source in the financial sector told Sputnik on Thursday
The initial yield guidance of 7.75 percent was lowered to the 7.25-7.35 percent range to reflect the feedback from investors.
The demand has so far topped $6.3 billion.
This comes on the heels of a video conference on Wednesday among Ukrainian officials and investors.
The new placement was delayed by a surprise resignation of the Ukrainian central bank governor earlier in July. The announcement sent ripples through the market, just as Kiev wrapped up preparations for the sale.