Ukraine Issues Air Alerts After Russian Strikes Kill Six
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Ukrainian authorities issued air raid alerts for most of the country on Monday, after Russian strikes killed at least six people in the south of the country.
"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff," Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram confirming Russian bombers were airborne.
Russian air strikes earlier killed at least six people in southern Ukraine, a day after Moscow and Kyiv launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.
Five people were killed in the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governor, while a sixth died in Zaporizhzhia in an attack that authorities said wounded more than a dozen.
