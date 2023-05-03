Ukraine Keeping Counteroffensive Plans Private After US Leak of Classified Docs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Kiev is keeping sensitive information about its counteroffensive plans private from Western allies after a US airman allegedly leaked highly classified intelligence related to the conflict in Ukraine, Politico reported citing two European officials.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military, and the United States' and NATO's efforts to strengthen it.

The report said on Tuesday that Ukraine is specifically withholding information about when and where it plans to launch its counteroffensive against Russian armed forces, including how many troops will participate in the operation.

Ukrainian military leaders, according to the report, are concerned sharing too much information about their counteroffensive could compromise it. Kiev's decision to keep battle plans private are directly linked to Massachusetts Air Guardsman Jack Teixeira's alleged leak of classified military intelligence, which included detailed information about the conflict in Ukraine.

An Ukrainian lawmaker told Politico that only a few people in the country know details about the counteroffensive plan.

Ukraine still shares basic intelligence with the United States and other Western allies that have provided security assistance to Kiev, the report noted.