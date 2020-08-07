UrduPoint.com
Ukraine kicks off 'big sale' of old prisons

Ukrainian justice ministry on Thursday begun a drive to sell off its prisons, an ambitious project meant to help finance new jails for the country's ageing penitentiary system

Kotsiubynske, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Ukrainian justice ministry on Thursday begun a drive to sell off its prisons, an ambitious project meant to help finance new jails for the country's ageing penitentiary system.

Over the next 10 years the justice ministry plans to sell about a hundred prisons.

"We are starting a big sale of prisons," Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Malyuska told journalists in the yard of Irpin Penal Center located in Kiev region.

The jail was the first lot in the auction that will start in the coming weeks.

Ukraine's penal system discontinued use of the Irpin Penal Center a year ago and more than 120 of its residents were relocated to other jails, Leonid Parkhomchuk, the center's acting head, told AFP.

"Such places are of great interest for investors," Malyuska said.

