Ukraine Killed Over 660 Civilians, Injured 2,700 In DPR Over Past Year - Rights Official

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

More than 660 civilians were killed and 2,700 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past year as a result of Ukrainian attacks, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Friday

"During the year of the special military operation, over 660 civilians, including 25 children, were killed as a result of Ukraine's armed aggression in the DPR. More than 2,700 civilians, including 218 children, sustained injuries of varying severity," Morozova said in a special report on the human rights violations committed by Ukraine in the DPR, specifying that "the data excludes information on casualties in liberated territories, where the final toll of casualties is impossible to determine before the end of the special military operation."

The ombudswoman accused Ukraine of having violated every possible human right and fundamental freedom of DPR residents.

"From February 24, 2022, to January 1 this year, 14,215 facts of shelling by Ukrainian troops have been recorded in DPR territory as it used to be prior to the start of the special military operation," Morozova said.

In comparison, 17,577 instances of Ukrainian shelling had been recorded in the DPR in the five years prior to the start of latest hostilities, she added.

Over the past year, Ukrainian shelling damaged over 10,000 houses, 130 medical institutions, over 480 educational institutions, 70 critical infrastructure facilities, and over 770 electricity, water, gas and heat supply facilities, according to the document.

The ombudswoman added that Ukraine fired at the DPR territory over 100,000 munitions of various calibers, including 39 Tochka-U tactical missiles, over 220 HIMARS shells, about 250 BM-27 Uragan rockets and nearly 13,000 122mm rockets, as well as more than 21,500 155mm rockets.

