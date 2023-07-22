Open Menu

Ukraine Launches Artillery Strike Against Russian Journalists - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) On July 22, the Ukrainian forces launched an artillery strike against a group of RIA Novosti and Izvestia journalists, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On July 22, 2023, at about 12:00 (09:00 GMT) noon, the Ukrainian army launched an artillery attack on a group of journalists from Izvestia and RIA Novosti news agency, who were gathering information on the Ukrainian army's artillery shelling with cluster munitions of settlements in Zaporizhzhia region," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Ukrainian strike with cluster munitions.

The cluster munitions that the US provided to Ukraine have already been deployed in the field, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Thursday. Ukrainians have utilized cluster munitions appropriately and effectively, Kirby said.

