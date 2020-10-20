UrduPoint.com
Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Ukraine Launches Construction of Two Naval Bases to Protect Black Sea Region - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Ukraine launches construction of two naval bases for protecting the Black Sea region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday, also elaborating on the effort to strengthen the national army.

"We are starting the construction of two Ukrainian state naval bases for protecting the Black Sea region," Zelenskyy said in his annual address for the Ukrainian parliament.

According to the president, Ukraine is now forming an army aimed at boosting the national sovereignty.

"We are forming a Ukrainian army that will be able to protect Ukraine on land, in water, in the air and in cyberspace, so that no one even thinks of encroaching on our sovereignty and territorial integrity, so that no one could think that it is possible to take from Ukraine a piece of its territory without a single shot.

Those who have given up Crimea without a fight should be held accountable," Zelenskyy went on to say.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after 97 percent of those participating in a regional referendum voted for the reunification. Ukraine and the majority of Western countries continue to consider Crimea as a Ukrainian territory.

