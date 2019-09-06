Ukraine launches High Anti Corruption Court

Ukraine on Thursday launched the High Anti-corruption Court with President Volodymyr Zelensky attending the inauguration ceremony

Zelensky said at the ceremony the task of the court is not just to punish corrupt officials, but to restore trust of citizens.

"You know better than me what society expects of your work, the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court. You have a really big challenge today, and it is not just returning the stolen funds to citizens through the punishment of corrupt senior officials of our country. It is returning to citizens the feeling and belief that there really is justice in Ukraine," Zelensky said at the event to mark the beginning of the court's work in Kiev.

The anti-corruption court was designed to deal with high-profile corruption cases. It consists of the first instance and the appeals chambers and employs 38 judges in total. Each case is to be considered by a panel of three judges in any of the instances.

The law on the court creation was adopted in summer of 2018 as a response to the expectations of the Ukrainian society and the international community for anti-corruption measures to be taken in Ukraine.