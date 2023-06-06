Ukraine Launches Long-Promised Offensive in Different Directions- Russian Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Kiev has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front in the past three days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Within the past three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front, concentrating a large amount of equipment and human resources for this purpose," Shoigu said.