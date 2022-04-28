UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Launches Massive Missile Strike On Kherson's Residential Areas - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 02:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have launched a massive strike on residential areas of Kherson, using Tochka-U missiles and multiple rocket launchers, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"On April 27, at about 11 p.m.

Moscow time (20:00 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive missile strike with Tochka-U ballistic missiles and high-power multiple rocket launchers on residential areas in the central part of the city of Kherson," Konashenkov told reporters.

The targets were residential areas, where kindergartens and schools are located, the spokesman said, adding that Russian air defense units repelled the missile attack.

