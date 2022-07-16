UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Launches Over 20 Mortar Strikes In Russia's Kursk Region During Morning Shelling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ukraine Launches Over 20 Mortar Strikes in Russia's Kursk Region During Morning Shelling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled a village in the Kursk Region, near Russia's border with Ukraine, on Saturday morning, carrying out over 20 mortar strikes and damaging some buildings, the region's governor Roman Starovoit said.

"More than 20 strikes were recorded today during the mortar shelling of the village of Tyotkino in the morning. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the residents. There is minor damage to several houses. All necessary assistance to the owners will be provided," Starovoit said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the official said that Tyotkino had come under mortar shelling from the Ukrainian side, which caused fires in the area.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Kursk region has since been repeatedly shelled by the Ukrainian military, with Ukrainian drones systematically violating Russia's airspace.

