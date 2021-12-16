Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners to Increase Number of Drills- Leader

Ukraine has initiated a negotiation process with its partners in the Black Sea region to increase the number of exercises, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

"We have initiated talks with our partners in the black sea to strengthen security in the region through increasing the number of exercises," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.