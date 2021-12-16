UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners To Increase Number Of Drills- Leader

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:21 PM

Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners to Increase Number of Drills- Leader

Ukraine has initiated a negotiation process with its partners in the Black Sea region to increase the number of exercises, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Ukraine has initiated a negotiation process with its partners in the Black Sea region to increase the number of exercises, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"We have initiated talks with our partners in the black sea to strengthen security in the region through increasing the number of exercises," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine

Recent Stories

UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Disc ..

Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Krem ..

3 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

3 minutes ago
 Putin Open for Dialogue With Zelenskyy But Its Age ..

Putin Open for Dialogue With Zelenskyy But Its Agenda Should Be Prepared - Kreml ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.