Ukraine leader calls on Russia to 'prove' no invasion plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Russia to prove its claims it has no intention of invading Ukraine after massing troops on the border.

"They say this openly, in different media, from different officials -- so they could at least show some steps to prove it," Zelensky said at a press conference with foreign media.