Ukraine Leader Offered Meeting With Trump in Return for Corruption Probes- Ex-NSC Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was offered a meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the condition to advance investigations into corrupt practices in his country, former European and Russian affairs Senior Director at the National Security Council (NSC) Fiona Hill said in a congressional testimony.

Hill appeared before three US House of Representatives committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into allegations that Trump abused the power of office by pressing Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corruption of his political rival - former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"[US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon] Sondland, in front of the Ukrainians, as I came in, was talking about how he had an agreement with [White House] Chief of Staff [Mick] Mulvaney for a meeting with the Ukrainians if they were going to go forward with investigations," Hill said, according to the transcript of her testimony released on Friday.

Hill said she recalled being instructed by her boss, then NSC head John Bolton, to report the conversation between SondIand and high-ranking Ukrainian delegation to NSC counsel John Eisenberg.

"He told me, and this is a direct quote from Ambassador Bolton: You go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up on this, and you go and tell him what you've heard and what I've said. So I went over to talk to John Eisenberg about this," Hill said.

Asked if she was aware of any evidence that Biden acted inappropriately with respect to Ukraine during the time when he was Vice President, Hill replied, "I 'm not."

Hill also said that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, advocated an investigation into the Ukrainian energy company Burisma that employed Hunter Biden.

The move was part of what seemed to be a package of issues that Giuliani was pushing for, including what seemed to be the business interests of his own associates, Hill added.